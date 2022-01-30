AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 185.5% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of ACV stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,750. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,020.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter worth $56,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter worth $844,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 28.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,525 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 26.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

