AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Southern by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $69.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

