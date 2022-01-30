AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDCC opened at $67.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

