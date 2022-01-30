AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amyris by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 104,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after buying an additional 10,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amyris by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 167,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Amyris stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

