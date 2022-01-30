AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,734,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,333,000 after purchasing an additional 367,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,111,000 after purchasing an additional 352,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.06. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

