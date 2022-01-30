Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $221.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

