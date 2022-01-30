Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,700 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the December 31st total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Alset EHome International news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 7,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,399,999.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 221,627 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset EHome International stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Alset EHome International has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative net margin of 282.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

