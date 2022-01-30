Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 72.2% in January

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,800 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYTO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.24. 68,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,272. Altamira Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

