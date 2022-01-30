Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 231.1% from the December 31st total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ATHE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 383,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,826. Alterity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.