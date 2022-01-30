Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

