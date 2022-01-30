Aluna.Social Price Tops $0.0226 on Top Exchanges (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aluna.Social has a market cap of $851,912.24 and approximately $45,424.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00046229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00109324 BTC.

About Aluna.Social

Aluna.Social (CRYPTO:ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Aluna.Social Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aluna.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aluna.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aluna.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

