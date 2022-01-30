Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $3,600.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,167.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,318.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3,381.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 13,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,207,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

