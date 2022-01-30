AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

AMCI Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 31st. AMCI Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:AMCIU opened at $9.85 on Friday. AMCI Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Get AMCI Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,731,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,952,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,456,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,669,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,401,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.