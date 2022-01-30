American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

