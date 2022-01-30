American Century Companies Inc. Buys 36,397 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.28% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $301,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

