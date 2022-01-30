American Century Companies Inc. Buys 7,725 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 301.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 106,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 106.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $753,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $500,370.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,803. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

