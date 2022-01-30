American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 69.51% of American Century Low Volatility ETF worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000.

American Century Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. American Century Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06.

