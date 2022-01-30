American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%.
About Macquarie Infrastructure
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.
