American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:MIC opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $317.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

