American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $197.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.11.

NYSE:AXP opened at $177.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.85. American Express has a 52-week low of $115.81 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

