American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,328 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $115.81 and a one year high of $189.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

