Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.2% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 532.9% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 497,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,118,000 after acquiring an additional 419,152 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

