Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,924 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,424,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,424,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,100 shares of company stock worth $1,906,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.13 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

