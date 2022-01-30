Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Amkor Technology worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,025 over the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMKR stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

