Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,205,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 102,981 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $88,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,455,000 after acquiring an additional 197,791 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

