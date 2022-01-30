Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$1.30 price target on the stock.
ANX stock opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.52 million and a P/E ratio of -20.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. Anaconda Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.05.
Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Anaconda Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
