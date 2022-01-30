Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

ANX stock opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.52 million and a P/E ratio of -20.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. Anaconda Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.05.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Anaconda Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$106,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,000 shares in the company, valued at C$329,000. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$25,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 416,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,560.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

