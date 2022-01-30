Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.68. 181,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

