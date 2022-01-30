Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.68. 181,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.