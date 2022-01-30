Analysts Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 177,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,952,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.43. 261,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,707. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.44 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.