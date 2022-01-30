Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

IFF traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.48. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Rudius Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.