Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 84,539 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 442,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,774. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

