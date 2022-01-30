Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.64. 640,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

