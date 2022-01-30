Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Post $5.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings per share of $5.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.29 and the lowest is $5.08. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $20.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.39 to $20.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $19.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

RS traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.59. 398,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.