Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 220.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,934,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,655. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

