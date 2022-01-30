Analysts Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.57 Million

Brokerages expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to report sales of $315.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $318.14 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $304.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

NYSE FNV traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.34. The stock had a trading volume of 590,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $125,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.