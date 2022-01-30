Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Announce $9.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $5.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $34.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.29 to $34.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $34.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $36.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.31. 107,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,814. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.18. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $130.30 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

