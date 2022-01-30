Analysts Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will post sales of $612.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $635.73 million and the lowest is $559.20 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $548.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

SGRY stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.62. 483,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

