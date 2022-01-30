Analysts Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) PT at $34.50

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 508,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,110. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.