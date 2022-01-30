Analysts Set bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) PT at $8.70

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

BPOSY stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.