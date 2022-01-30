Analysts Set Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target at $10.67

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 616,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,383 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,694,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $14,454,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

