Analysts Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) PT at $144.11

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,881. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.97.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,696,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.