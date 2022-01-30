Analysts Set Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Target Price at $186.21

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.21.

Several brokerages have commented on ZLAB. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zai Lab by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.00. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $187.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

