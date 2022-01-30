Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.11

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 6818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after buying an additional 187,324 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 148,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

