AntiMatter (MATTER) 1-Day Volume Hits $270,205.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108390 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

