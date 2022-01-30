Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of AFT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,439. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

