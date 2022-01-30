Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $132.45. 13,290,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,262,225. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

