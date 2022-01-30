APYSwap Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.03 million and $60,796.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.23 or 0.06787877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.00 or 0.99887267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052440 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

