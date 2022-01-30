Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report sales of $9.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.56 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $7.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.31 million to $49.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $63.67 million, with estimates ranging from $57.70 million to $69.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 189,652 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 199,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQST stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 427,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,266. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.35.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

