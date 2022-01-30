Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.83.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ARMK opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 58,897 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

