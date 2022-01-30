Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

ACKAY stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

