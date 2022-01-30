ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 177,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,112,846 shares.The stock last traded at $28.69 and had previously closed at $28.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

