ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 177,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,112,846 shares.The stock last traded at $28.69 and had previously closed at $28.68.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
