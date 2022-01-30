Archie C. Black Sells 22,004 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $120.07 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average is $136.54.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,281,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.